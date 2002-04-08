The Joint Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. ( JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that management plans to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at these conferences in May and June 2022.

May 25: B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET chat in-person fireside 1x1 meetings in Los Angeles June 1: 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Virtual 1x1 meetings June 9: Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference 6:45 AM PT / 9:45 AM ET in-person presentation 1x1 meetings in Boston June 14: Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth & E -Commerce Conference 7:30 AM PT / 9:45 AM ET virtual presentation Virtual 1x1 meetings

Presentation materials and webcasts will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.



About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. ( JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes’ 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times “Top 400+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500®” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

