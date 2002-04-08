Tiziana Life Sciences to Present at the 2022 Biotechnology Innovation Organization Annual Convention to Discuss Recent Updates to Ongoing Clinical Programs

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd ( TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of administration today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Kunwar Shailubhai, Ph.D., will present at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Annual Convention taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, Monday June 13 - Thursday, June 16, 2022. His presentation will be primarily focused on the recent clinical updates on nasal administration of foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for treatment of patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. He will also provide an update on the initiation of Phase 1b trial with ‘first-ever’ oral capsules of foralumab for treatment of patients with mild-to-moderately active Crohn’s Disease. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



Presentation Information

Presenter: Kunwar Shailubhai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, Tiziana Life Sciences

Title: Enabling Breakthrough Immunotherapies via Novel Routes of Drug Delivery

Day: Tuesday, June 14th

Time: 2:00- 2:15 pm PDT

Location: Theater 1

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Tiziana Life Sciences management, please visit https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration.

Dr. Shailubhai will also attend the BioNJ 29th Annual Dinner Meeting and Innovation Celebration, gathering and honoring members of New Jersey’s life science ecosystem, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 4:45 pm EDT. This meeting, taking place at the Hilton in East Brunswick New Jersey, was originally planned for February, and was postponed due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

About BIO and the BIO International Convention

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) is the world's largest biotechnology organization, providing advocacy, business development and communications services for more than 1,200 members worldwide. Our mission is to be the champion of biotechnology and the advocate for our member organizations—both large and small. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology technologies. Corporate members range from entrepreneurial companies developing a first product to Fortune 100 multinationals. We also represent state and regional biotech associations, service providers to the industry and academic centers. Currently there are over 3,000+ international and domestic companies registered to attend BIO 2022 across the biotech industry.

About BioNJ

Founded in 1994, BioNJ, the New Jersey partner of BIO, has been hard at work in its mission to enhance the climate for life sciences in the State. As the representative of an industry that has the potential to change the course of human health, make our environment cleaner and the foods we eat safer and healthier, BioNJ is single-minded in its commitment to the growth and prosperity of this industry within the state of New Jersey.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana’s innovative intranasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s two lead candidates, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, and milciclib, a pan-CDK inhibitor, have both demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

