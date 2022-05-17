OOH DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL VALUE COMPARED TO OTHER AD MEDIUMS, ACCORDING TO OAAA-COMSCORE OOH AND ONLINE ACTIVATION SURVEY

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), the trade group representing the entire Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry, today released a survey in partnership with Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, examining the link between advertising, online activation, and ad spend. The findings show that despite making up only 4.1 percent of total ad spend in 2021, consumers associate OOH with a similar or greater share of action compared to competitive media when examining consumer activation across a set of eight categories of engagement. The data proves that OOH provides an exceptional value compared to other mediums with much higher price tags, like TV and video, radio, and banner ads.

Over 1,580 consumers took part in the survey, focusing on actions they recall taking after seeing or hearing ads. The eight categories of actions include: using a search engine, searching social, searching video, posting social, posting video, downloading an app, visiting a website, and making an online purchase. The most common action taken after seeing an ad was using a search engine, with 45 percent of respondents doing so after seeing a television ad and 41 percent doing the same after an OOH ad.

"OOH is one of the most impactful ways to reach consumers – and this survey proves that it is a tremendous value as well," said Anna Bager, President and COO, OAAA. "Couple that with our recent OAAA-Harris Poll findings that people are annoyed by sponsored digital media content and feeling digital device fatigue, and the results of this research with Comscore should send a clear signal to advertisers: OOH is a vital part of the media mix."

"This survey is an eye-opening look at the mental connections audience make between media and online activity," said Diane Williams, Senior Director OOH, Comscore. "We're thrilled to partner with OAAA to provide a window into consumer thinking and offer a guidepost for media buyers. Comscore wants to see OOH take its rightful place as a line item in any well-rounded media plan."

The OAAA and Comscore "Consumer Insights: OOH and Online Activation" was sponsored by The Foundation for Outdoor Advertising Research and Education (FOARE), a 501 (c) (3) not for profit, charitable organization. To access the study, please visit https://bit.ly/3a0igqP.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the $8.6 billion U.S. out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media (including cinema).

OAAA is comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry. OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Every year, the industry celebrates and rewards OOH creativity via its renowned OBIE Awards ( obieawards.org ). For more information, please visit oaaa.org .

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

