US Nuclear Raises $611,000 Net Working Capital

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – On May 5, 2022, US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) closed on a securities purchase agreement with Mast Hill Fund L.P. to raise $611,000 net working capital through a $0.20 per share fixed price promissory note for common stock, as well as cash warrants with a $0.75 strike price. US Nuclear’s use of funds from this capital raise will be to improve procurement efficiency and supply chain constraints, upgrade best-selling products as well bring important new products to the market, and expand sales and marketing for high growth markets such as nuclear power, drones, sensors, and safe air and drinking water monitoring. Expediting sales and speed of production will lead to increased revenue and customer satisfaction.

Please refer to US Nuclear's recent 8-K filing for full details on the capital raise.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

