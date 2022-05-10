BTCS Inc. and Force Family Office to Host Crypto 101: An Introduction to Decentralized Finance And The Technology That Powers It

Silver Spring, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. ( BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced that it will join a panel hosted by FORCE Family Office discussing cryptocurrency and decentralized finance. The online webinar will take a place on May 18 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time and anyone interested in this topical event can sign up here: https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-05-10-btcs/



As the internet moves from information transfer to asset transfer, innovations like cryptocurrency, NFTs, DeFi, and their supporting technologies will become ever more useful and valuable. This panel discussion with BTCS and Sarson Funds, experts in this burgeoning field, will help investors understand how and where value may be created in the future.

Panellists:

Charles Allen is CEO of BTCS, a financial technology company that’s enabling the evolution of the internet by securing next generation blockchains. He has been involved in the blockchain industry since its earliest days. Prior to joining BTCS he worked domestically and internationally on projects in technology, media, and financial services. Highlights include Managing Director at RK Equity Capital Markets LLC, Managing Director at TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management LLC, all boutique investment banks focused on advising and raising capital for small and mid-size companies.

John R. Sarson is an industry leading cryptocurrency and digital asset investment management expert and the CEO and Cofounder of Sarson Funds. John leads the firm, bringing over 15 years of Wall Street wholesaler investment sales leadership experience. An established cryptocurrency investment management and regulatory leader, John is routinely sought out by Wall Street executives, premier cryptocurrency projects, and media outlets such as Fortune, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Steven Saltzstein is the Founder and CEO of Force Family Office, the largest network of Family Offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. He has sourced, structured, negotiated and closed several billion dollars in transactions. This covers a broad range of industries and sectors, including healthcare, technology, impact, alternative energy, oil and gas, cannabis, and mining. Mr. Saltzstein is known as an industry leader in creating co-investment relationships among family offices.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

About Sarson Funds

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services focusing on the financial professional community and their clients. Sarson Funds believes that disruptive innovation deserves unbiased thoughtful education. In collaboration with investment manager partners, they work to bring Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. For more information visit: sarsonfunds.com

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. For more information visit: forcefamilyoffice.com.

