AB Commerce Prescribes Bridgeline to Treat Multiple Pharmacies' Growth Strategy

WOBURN, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced two back-to-back wins in Irish pharmacies with their AB Commerce partnership.



Crowley’s Pharmacy and Ronaghan’s Pharmacy have both recently selected Bridgeline’s site search software, Celebros, to support their online pharmacy sites on the AB Commerce platform. AB Commerce, a strong partner of Bridgeline’s, has brought in a string of pharmaceutical wins internationally for their Natural Language Processing (NLP) powered site search technology including Inish Pharmacy, Molloy’s Pharmacy, Johnston’s Pharmacy, CH Tralee, and Cunningham’s Pharmacy.

The AI-powered site search tool is suited for pharmacies as they often carry a large number and variety of SKUs with industry-specific keywords. A large percentage of pharmacies’ revenue comes from sales of beauty and cosmetic products, which have such a large number of brands and nuanced product details that an NLP-powered search is required to maximize online revenue potential.

Selected for its unique natural language processing capability, Bridgeline’s site search technology can map out the customer’s journey to improve the accuracy of search results and recommendations. By leveraging complex keyword input and machine learning, the tool improves site performance by adapting to user behavior –becoming increasingly intelligent as time goes on.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “With our site search technology, customers have seen on average a 30% increase in conversion rates and revenue. We hope to continue growing with our partners to deliver a better search experience for their customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

