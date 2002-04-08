Fortran Announces Appointment of Kent Greer as Chief Operations Officer

Conover, NC, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Fortran Corporation ( FRTN), an emerging telecommunications technology systems integrator, is pleased to announce the appointment of F. Kent Greer as Chief Operations Officer of Fortran Corporation. Mr. Greer has been serving as the General Manager for Fortran Corporation since July of 2018.

Mr. Greer stated, “I am extremely humbled and honored for this opportunity. In this new role I look forward to continuing to execute our long-term strategic growth plans.”

“The creation of this position and the appointment of Mr. Greer to oversee all day-to-day operations of the company will allow me to devote more of my time to strategic planning and merger and acquisition analysis,” stated Glenn Withers, President and CEO.



About Fortran Corporation: Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services.



Fortran subsidiary companies include Comconexx, LLC, M & B Communication, LLC, B and L Telephone, and Fortran Communications.