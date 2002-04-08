Optimi Health Acquires Extensive Catalog of Psychedelic and Functional Mushroom Genetics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a diverse catalog of psilocybin and functional mushroom strains intended for cultivation in its 20,000 square foot, EU-GMP compliant facility in Princeton, British Columbia.



The Company’s acquisition includes 24 psychedelic and nine functional strains, giving it one of the largest genetic banks in the sector. Formulated psychedelic strains will be made available to licensed researchers, Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP), as well as being utilized for on-site research in Optimi’s recently expanded analytical laboratory, while the functional strains will be optimized for the Company’s growing whole body, natural supplement brand, Optimi Life .

Last week, Optimi applauded Health Canada’s Notice to Stakeholders which specified the “importance of drug quality and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)” in supplying psilocybin to clinical trials and the SAP. As a leading cultivator of natural EU-GMP psilocybin, Optimi will begin processing its genetics for supply to patients requesting natural product.

In keeping with its overarching goal of the scalable production of safe, EU-GMP psilocybin, the Company is undertaking the establishment of an industry-leading base of mycological genetics with the aim of determining the comparative efficacy of various strains of psychedelic mushrooms. Further, this acquisition will strengthen Optimi’s position as a tier-one ingredient supplier of naturally occurring psilocybin to approved entities engaging in molecular development and clinical trials.

"We want to be in a place where we can facilitate as broad a spectrum of research as possible,” said Optimi Health Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland. “From the data available so far, we can say with relative certainty that psychedelic research and any novel psilocybin-assisted therapies that may result are not going to be a one-size-fits-all process. It is entirely possible that certain strains of mushrooms with varying chemical compositions and potency will lead to varying degrees of efficacy across a wide array of mental health indications when paired with the appropriate therapeutic protocols.”

By collating information from clinical trials, using mushrooms from both its own supply and other sources throughout the sector, Optimi is committed to working within the regulatory approval processes necessary to ensure access to those in need.

Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick expanded on the shared scientific and commercial advantages provided by the company’s comprehensive knowledge of psilocybin genetics.

“In conjunction with the recent completion of our analytical laboratory, this acquisition is intended to position Optimi as the leading supplier of naturally-sourced psilocybin to the burgeoning psychedelic industry,” said Ciprick. “Optimi’s strategic year of commercialization is based around our growing capacity to supply and analyze as many strains of GMP psilocybin as may be necessary to ensure the success of the hundreds of clinical trials and drug discovery efforts currently underway, underpinning both the future of psychedelic science and the commercial viability of the space as a whole,” Ciprick concluded.

GRAND OPENING

On May 27th, the Company will be welcoming guests and dignitaries from the psychedelic business space, the medical and public health fields, local and national politics, and the Indigenous community for a grand opening event and facility tour to inaugurate its Princeton, BC facility. For those interested in attending in-person or via livestream should contact event organizer, Michael Kydd, at [email protected].

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

