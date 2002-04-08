Kona Gold Beverage, Inc's Ooh La Lemin Lemonades to be Sold in Winn-Dixie Stores

Melbourne, FL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. ( KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its popular Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be sold in Winn-Dixie stores in Florida. The Company’s 12 oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, available in 6 flavors, will be sold in various stores across the state of Florida starting in Q3 of 2022. The Company will announce the approximate number of stores and the dates as it gets closer to launch. This marks the second major Grocery/Supermarket chain the Company has announced in 2022 where Ooh La Lemin will be sold.



This is a big step forward for Kona Gold Beverage as the Company focuses on taking its brand portfolio nationally and establishing its brands in the state of Florida, where the Company’s headquarters is located. The Company’s Ooh La Lemin Lemonades are currently sold in popular chains such as Walmart, Wawa, Woodman’s, Plaid Pantry, Piggly Wiggly, Coborn’s, Hyvee, and others. The Company is nearing deals with several distributors in various states to increase its market reach and will update shareholders as those come to fruition.



“I am very excited to be announcing to our shareholders that our Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be available in Winn-Dixie stores around the great state of Florida, our Company’s home state, starting in Q3,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “Winn-Dixie’s grocery stores are popular around Florida, and this will get our Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades into the hands of our fellow Floridians. Our team continues to create these great partnerships and we have so much more in the pipeline for 2022.”



Kona Gold Beverage recently announced that the Company’s sales team, along with its Wisconsin distributor, Wisconsin Distribution Inc. (WDI), successfully launched Sparkling Ooh La Lemin last month in the great state of Wisconsin. During the three-day kickoff, the Kona Gold team and WDI team sold over 2,000 cases of Ooh La Lemin into key accounts. These accounts include Walmart, Woodman’s, and various convenience store chains. The WDI team continues to sell in displays at new key grocery and convenience store chains with great success.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]