AMD and Qualcomm Collaborate to Optimize FastConnect Connectivity Solutions for AMD Ryzen Processors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM), today announced a collaboration to optimize the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ connectivity system for AMD Ryzen™ processor-based computing platforms, starting with AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors and the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900. With the FastConnect 6900 system, the latest AMD Ryzen processor-powered business laptops feature Wi-Fi® 6 and 6E connectivity, including advanced wireless capabilities enabled with Windows 11.



In collaboration with Microsoft, next-generation Windows 11 PCs, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series, can harness the full potential of Windows 11 Wi-Fi Dual Station through Qualcomm® 4-Stream Dual Band Simultaneous. Multiple Wi-Fi bands outperform traditional single band connections for improved video conferencing experiences, reduced latency, and enhanced connection robustness. Leveraging the 6 GHz band, next-gen laptop users can take full advantage of its bandwidth and speed improvements without competing with any non-6E devices.



For IT administrators, the AMD Manageability Processor1 now available in Ryzen PRO 6000 systems is a solution that enables remote management of AMD commercial platforms. When paired with the FastConnect 6900, this solution enables wireless manageability with support for 32+ widely used Open Standard-Based (DASH) profiles. Together the AMD Manageability processor and the FastConnect 6900 unlock enhanced capabilities for IT to manage systems.



“Out-of-band Wi-Fi remote management is an important tool for enterprise IT managers to diagnose and fix issues, even when the operating system is not running,” said Jason Banta, CVP and General Manager, OEM Client Computing, AMD. “AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 enable next generation business laptops to have the processing and connectivity tools needed to perform in modern environments, offering professional-strength remote manageability for users in the new, hybrid workplace.”



“Our collaboration with AMD reflects Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to the mobile computing space. By optimizing FastConnect 6900 for platforms powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, we’re bringing secure Wi-Fi remote management to AMD enterprise customers,” said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Mobile Compute and Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This represents the first step in our relationship to bring superior wireless connectivity to the AMD mobile computing roadmap.”

Industry Support

“At HP, we are committed to creating solutions that provide customers with innovation choices critical to thrive in today’s hybrid work environments,” said Gagan Singh, vice president, commercial portfolio product management and experiences, HP Inc. “The AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors deliver high performance, battery life, plus the remote management features our customers expect, while the latest AMD Ryzen PRO processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 provide the option of advanced connectivity.”



“Our enterprise customers demand the advanced manageability and superior Wi-Fi connectivity AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 offer,” said Tom Butler, executive director, IDG Commercial Portfolio at Lenovo. “The Wi-Fi 6E extension into 1200MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum addresses the demand for reliable two-way data traffic such as video calls, collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and remote management to ensure sustained productivity for the global workforce facing congestion from streaming, gaming and school-from-home.”

In collaboration with our OEM providers, AMD and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to delivering leading commercial platforms, addressing the new needs for business users and IT departments.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD, Financial) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.



Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

​​©2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Bluetooth is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and FastConnect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm FastConnect and Qualcomm 4-Stream DBS are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

________________

1 AMD Manageability Processor requires OEM enablement. Check with the system manufacturer prior to purchase.

AMD Contacts:

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

+1 512-658-2265

[email protected]

Laura Graves

AMD Investor Relations

+1 408-749-5467

[email protected]

Qualcomm Contacts:

Pete Lancia

Qualcomm Communications

+1 858-845-5959

[email protected]

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan

Qualcomm Investor Relations

+1 858-658-4813

[email protected]