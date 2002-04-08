Vicor to celebrate opening of the industry's first "ChiP" fab

ANDOVER, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 18, state and local officials will celebrate the opening of a new, state-of-the-art power module manufacturing facility. The world’s first ChiP™ (Converter housed in Package) fabrication facility, or “ChiP fab” enables scalable, automated, cost-effective manufacturing of power modules in the United States.



At 400 Federal Street, at 10:00am on May 18th, 2022, Vicor employees and senior management will be joined by state and local government representatives.

With its new ChiP foundry, Vicor takes a major step toward realizing its vision to enable high-performance, modular power system solutions capable of satisfying demanding power requirements.

“Our new ChiP fab integrates all of the process steps necessary to manufacture high-density power modules in wafer-like panels with short cycle time and flexible capacity,” said Mike McNamara, Vicor vice president of Operations.

A leader in innovation with a track record of US manufacturing

The new facility comes online as Vicor celebrates 41 years of expanding its performance leadership within the global power electronics industry with U.S.-based manufacturing.

The new, vertically-integrated ChiP fab utilizes patented fabrication processes that further differentiate Vicor power modules by enabling the most power-dense and energy efficient solutions.

About Vicor

Vicor is the leader in high-performance power modules, enabling customer innovation with easy-to-deploy modular power system solutions for power delivery networks that provide the highest density and efficiency from source to point-of-load. Vicor continuously advances the density, efficiency and power delivery capabilities of our power modules by staying on the forefront of distribution architectures, conversion topologies and packaging technology. Vicor serves customers in enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, robotics, UAVs, vehicles and transportation, satellites, and aerospace and defense.

