TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 2, 2022

Cranford, New Jersey, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQX Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 increased by $313,000, or 10%, to $3,463,000, from net sales of $3,150,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021. Sales of our vegan cheese products increased to $2,916,000 in the 2022 period from $2,720,000 in the 2021 period. Sales of our frozen dessert and frozen food products, which consist primarily of frozen dessert products, increased to $547,000 in the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 from $430,000 for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021. We anticipate an increase in sales dollars over the balance of the current fiscal year as our price increases take full effect.

Our gross profit decreased to $857,000 in the period ended April 2, 2022 from $1,001,000 in the period ended April 3, 2021. Our gross profit percentage was 25% for the period ending April 2, 2022 compared to 32% for the period ending April 3, 2021. The decrease in both our gross profit and gross profit percentage, were caused by the substantial increases in certain ingredients and freight expense.

We had net income of $205,000, or $0.04 per share (basic and diluted), for the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022, compared to net income of $80,000, or $0.02 (basic and diluted) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021.

As of April 2, 2022, we had approximately $1,589,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $4,533,000, compared with approximately $1,698,000 in cash and working capital of $4,326,000 at January 1, 2022. The decrease in cash during the thirteen weeks ended April 2, 2022 was primarily due to reduced accounts receivable collections and increased inventory on hand.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated, “We are pleased with our continued success in generating cash from operations which has resulted in our strong cash and working capital position at April 2, 2022. We believe that the production difficulties that impacted our revenues in 2021 have been resolved and that we are poised to achieve improved revenues,” concluded Mr. Kass.

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Thirteen weeks ended

April 2, 2022 Thirteen weeks ended

April 3, 2021 Net sales $ 3,463 $ 3,150 Cost of sales 2,606 2,149 Gross profit 857 1,001 Operating expenses: Selling and warehousing 264 323 Marketing 156 70 Product development costs 40 39 General and administrative 337 447 797 879 Income from operations 60 122 Other income: SBA loan forgiveness 165 — Income before interest expense and income taxes 225 122 Interest expense — 6 Income before income taxes 225 116 Income tax expense 20 36 Net income $ 205 $ 80 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,154 5,154 Diluted 5,154 5,436 Earnings per common share: Basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.02



TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share figures)