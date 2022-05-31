Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Opendoor to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) ( OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

  • KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • Jefferies Internet Summit* on Tuesday, May 31, 2022
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

*A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com. Specific timing will be noted in the Events and Presentations section.

About Opendoor
Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com.

