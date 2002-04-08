First Watch Announces Partnership with the V Foundation and Dick Vitale to Fund Life-Saving Pediatric Cancer Research

BRADENTON, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch, the Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced that the company has partnered with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to support the organization’s mission of achieving Victory Over Cancer®. As part of this new collaboration, First Watch will donate 25 cents from the sale of every kids meal at its more than 440 locations nationwide to the V Foundation’s Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer. The effort is anticipated to raise close to $500,000 in its first year.



“No child should suffer and no parent should watch their child suffer from cancer, and at First Watch we’re proud to launch this partnership where kids can help kids, by contributing to the V Foundation’s mission to achieve victory over cancer every time they dine at First Watch,” said Chris Tomasso, President and CEO of First Watch. “We’ve always admired Dick Vitale’s relentless passion and dedication to stamping out pediatric cancer in partnership with the Foundation, and it’s an honor to partner with Dick to bring this life-saving mission into every First Watch restaurant nationwide.”

As a corporate partner, First Watch will work with the V Foundation to strengthen the organization’s efforts to save lives and find cures through awareness and funding, 100% of which will go directly to pediatric cancer research. To foster additional support, First Watch has continued its ongoing sponsorship of the V Foundation’s annual gala, hosted in Sarasota, Fla., by V Foundation board member and longtime champion for pediatric cancer research, Dick Vitale. Most recently, the 17th annual gala held on May 6th raised over $11 million, bringing the event’s total to nearly $55 million since its inception.

"I'm thrilled my friends at First Watch are joining us in this effort against pediatric cancer and giving every kid the chance to help save the lives of kids battling cancer -- one meal at a time," said Dick Vitale. "Far too many children and their families are experiencing hardship because of this disease, and for far too long. It's up to all of us to ensure pediatric oncologists have the resources they need to help our children turn the tide and reach their full potential, beyond cancer and towards a healthier future."

Dick Vitale joined the V Foundation Board of Directors shortly after the passing of his friend and fellow ESPN broadcaster Jim Valvano to cancer. The fund in Vitale’s name is committed to stopping the disease and, to date, has awarded nearly $60 million to end pediatric cancer.

“First Watch is taking a generous stand against pediatric cancer, and we are grateful for their commitment to supporting research,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “It will take collaboration and perseverance to beat this disease and this partnership has both. The money raised will support the nation’s best research and will help save the lives of young cancer patients.”

For First Watch, the partnership is the latest in a long tradition of community-based philanthropy. At the local level, First Watch has sparked charitable support with each new restaurant it opens by inspiring communities to donate to local nonprofit organizations during opening weekend, raising hundreds of thousands over the years for causes such as food security, education and youth services, among others.

For more information about First Watch and its partnership with the V Foundation, visit https://www.v.org/partners/first-watch/.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, and it was recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 440 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

Media Relations Contact

[email protected]