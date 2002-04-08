Friendly Hills Bank Announces Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team

WHITTIER, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank announced today changes to its Executive Leadership Team to better position the company for long-term growth and success. The company added four experienced leaders, further strengthening its infrastructure, and bringing the team to six members.



Led by Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer, the new Executive Leadership Team is as follows:

Elizabeth M. Buckingham will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She joined the company in 2006 and has more than 35 years of in-market industry experience. Ms. Buckingham previously served as Senior Vice President, Branch Manager with Bank of Orange County. Prior to that, she held a variety of positions in both business banking and community banking at Union Bank, Bank of Industry, Bank of Whittier, and First State Bank.

James Burgess joined the Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Burgess is a Certified Public Accountant and senior financial professional with 38 years of industry experience, including six years at a national accounting firm. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Bank of Southern California. Prior to that, he held similar positions at several San Diego banks, including 1st Pacific Bank of California, Bank of Commerce, Rancho Vista National Bank, and San Diego First Bank.

Robert A. Marshall joined the team as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. A veteran community banker with over 30 years of experience, his most recent association was with Bank of Southern California as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer/Chief Lending Officer. During his career, he has held positions of increasing responsibility at several San Diego banks, including Rancho Santa Fe National Bank, La Jolla Bank & Trust, and California Community Bank, where he served as founding Chief Credit Officer and later President and Chief Credit Officer.

Azim Sheikh joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer. Mr. Sheikh is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in information technology, including a focus on IT risk management, information systems auditing, and information security. Most recently, he served as Chief Information Security Officer at Nano Bank. During his career, he has held various positions of increasing responsibilities at Ernst & Young, UHY Advisors, DirecTV, Fox Interactive Media, and East West Bank, where he held the office of First Vice President, Enterprise IT Risk Management.

Paulette Silva joined the Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer with more than 40 years of local banking experience. Most recently, she held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer at Pacific Enterprise Bank. Prior to that, Ms. Silva held a variety of positions, each with increasing responsibility, at US Bank, Pacific Century Bank, and Pacific Community Credit Union.



“We are proud of the executive team we have assembled and believe it reflects the board's commitment to further growing the Bank while continuing to drive value—for our customers, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Friendly Hills Bank. “These leaders bring extensive experience and proven track records for leading key business functions. Together, we will continue our focus on building Southern California’s premier community bank and driving that next level of growth.”

To learn more about Friendly Hills Bank, visit friendlyhillsbank.com.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

