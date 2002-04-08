Worksport Participating in H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference, Hosted May 23 - 26, 2022

Mississauga, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its Annual Global Investment Conference as a hybrid event May 23 to 26, 2022. The in-person venue for the event will be at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach located at 4441 Collins Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 500 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

With the official launch of the Terravis Energy Inc. website, which provides significant detail on the technology solutions in research and under development for the green energy subsidiary of Worksport, and the Company’s recent purchase of a 222,000 sq-ft facility in West Seneca to on-shore production in the United States, management is confident its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference will provide the public with a greater understanding of Worksport’s vision for today and the future.

Worksport CEO Steven Rossi will provide updates on all Company initiatives, including those that began a year and a half ago when the Company’s journey to rebuild itself was announced with the introduction of the world’s first folding, solar-integrated truck bed cover and energy storage system for both conventional and EV pick-ups.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/globalconference ) to register for the conference.

Over 500 corporate presentations & panels are available during May 22-26, 2022, with Worksport presenting on May 25th at 2:30pm EST. If you are located in or close to the Miami area and wish to meet with Company management at any point during the conference, please reach out to Steven Obadiah, Worksport’s investor relations liaison, via phone or email directly. All contact information can be found in the “Connect with Worksport” section of this press release below.

Company CEO Steven Rossi adds, “We are excited and pleased to attend this event, hosted by H.C. Wainwright, a staple in the capital markets. We look forward to broadening our banking and investor relationships as we enter a new era of tangible growth and plan to present at many more similar events hosted by various growth capital banks and investor-driven organizations.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

About Terravis Energy, Inc.

Terravis Energy, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures clean, green energy solutions that power lifestyle markets, with each segment of the company feeding into the derivation of the brand itself – Latin for “Earth” and “Force”. The company foresees the future of the electric vehicle markets and sustainable energy markets through multiple lenses. Its Non-Parasitic Electric Vehicle (NPEVTM) fast charging platform which combines ultra-efficient hydrogen fuel cells with solar to create completely carbon-free charge points that can re-energize Battery Electric Vehicles. Its Terravis Energy Nanogrid which is designed to power houses and is modular where excess power can be directed toward utilities such as crypto mining. Its Terravis Energy Microgrid system, composed of several Terravis Energy Nanogrid systems, can power data centres and entire communities.

