Quotient Limited Announces Opening of Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Diversified global presence key to Company's go-to-market strategy

Strengthened geographical expansion with distributor strategy model to better support customers in the region

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited ( QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the opening of its new office in Dubai, UAE, and the incorporation of its subsidiary Quotient Middle-East and Africa FZ LLC, as part of its ongoing expansion plans to better support customers in the region.

“We are very pleased to announce the opening of our new office in Dubai, to reinforce growth opportunities in emerging markets,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. “This is the latest step in establishing a diversified global presence, which is vital to our commercial strategy and our goal to improve clinical practices and increase laboratory efficiencies across the globe.”

Quotient has received the CE Mark for its MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology Microarray, which substantially increases the range of tests that can be run on its MosaiQ consolidated testing platform. The Company is now commercializing the microarray for use in the EU and other CE Mark recognizing geographies. Quotient is also a leading global supplier of high-quality blood grouping reagents for use in the transfusion diagnostics market.

"We already have a strong base of distributors we work with in the Middle East and North Africa, thanks to our updated distributor strategy model" said Mohammad El Khoury, Chief Commercial Officer of Quotient. "Having received the CE Mark, we are now actively discussing commercial distribution offers with potential partners to expand our network across the EU, Middle East and Africa for the MosaiQ solution. The addition of the new Dubai office will be a major factor in driving our commercial achievements in the region."

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US and the UAE.

