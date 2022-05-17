Toll Brothers Announces Clubhouse Opening at The Ridge at Big Rock Community

Duvall, Wash., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of the highly anticipated community clubhouse at The Ridge at Big Rock, a new pedestrian-friendly community within the Riverview School District in Duvall, Washington.

Distinguished by its small-town feel and picturesque setting, The Ridge at Big Rock is a premier master-planned community offering three collections of two- and three-story single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes featuring contemporary, modern farmhouse, and classic architecture. Homes are priced from $1 million.

The new 3,671-square foot community clubhouse is now open, offering homeowners multiple indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, a cozy outdoor fireplace, a barbecue cooking area, an expansive event lawn, a fitness center, a splash park, and a children's climbing wall. The clubhouse features warm inviting décor and striking architectural design with soaring ceilings in the main lounge area.

Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with walking paths, a tree-lined promenade, seven neighborhood parks, and a picturesque commute to nearby entertainment and employment centers such as Redmond, Bothell, Woodinville, and Monroe.

“The Ridge at Big Rock offers a variety of home designs and a stunning community clubhouse in the historic city of Duvall,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers. “Since the community first opened for sale, we’ve experienced incredible demand and interest. We invite prospective buyers to tour our amazing new clubhouse that will serve as a gathering place at the heart of the community.”

The Ridge at Big Rock home buyers will also experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Kirkland, Washington. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Ridge at Big Rock sales center is open daily and located at 26823 NE Walden Way in Duvall. For more information about The Ridge at Big Rock and Toll Brothers communities throughout Washington, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Washington.

