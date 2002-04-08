OptimizeRx's Mike Rousselle Named One of 2022 PM360 ELITE 100

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy today announced that Mike Rousselle, vice president of data product, has been named one of the 2022 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Data Miners category. The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represents the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.



Rousselle is a data science leader who is passionate about advancing pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to garner actionable insights. Over the course of his career, Rousselle has remained laser-focused on leveraging the power of AI and ML to develop and deploy products that drive business and human value. At OptimizeRx, Rousselle applies his AI expertise in healthcare and marketing to design tailored data solutions for life sciences clients. He and his team design programs using AI/ML methods applied to real-world data (RWD), to infer what is happening in real-time at the point-of-care, for the purpose of delivering contextual information from life sciences to physicians. This patent-pending, cutting-edge methodology allows pharmaceutical companies to reach target audiences more efficiently, messaging physicians with relevant patient-level information when most needed, making this innovative approach a win-win for life sciences companies and patient outcomes.

Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx commented, “Mike has been a transformational addition to our data and AI team. He has helped us implement faster and more efficient ways of ingesting disparate real-world data assets outside the EHR so that we can be smarter about engaging HCPs at the point-of-care. He’s led several initiatives that we’ve undertaken for programs with high levels of complexity, and he’s delivered great results for our clients and partners. Mike and the AI team are focused on innovation that adds value for all stakeholders, giving OptimizeRx a competitive edge as the only company currently able to implement such precise audience targeting and messaging.”

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 20 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Environmental Champions, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, Philanthropic Heroes, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

“Our industry accomplished great things during the pandemic to ensure people could be protected against COVID, treated for it, and still access all of the other medications they need, but this disruption to our world also revealed ways in which our industry could be even better,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “Many of this year’s winners sprang into action to improve areas the pandemic exposed as needing changes, including addressing health equity, social determinants of health, clinical research, patient access and affordability, and much more. That’s what makes them the most influential people our industry has to offer—their ability to push the industry forward to make healthcare better for all.”

The winners are profiled in PM360’s May 2022 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2022-pm360-elite-100.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal’s targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the “360” in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

