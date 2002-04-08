Manhattan Associates Announces its Customer Award Winners at Momentum 2022

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) has announced the winners of the 2022 Spotlight on Innovation Awards, presented at Momentum 2022, the company’s annual customer event, held on May 23-25 in Florida. These annual awards recognize customers that drive innovation and sustainability and showcase exceptional business results. A panel of Manhattan Associates executives selected customers that grew their business, improved their customer experience and drove change in their industries using Manhattan Associates’ solutions.



"Manhattan is committed to delivering innovative and industry leading solutions that enable our customers to deliver outstanding omnichannel experiences," said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas, Manhattan Associates. "The past few years have led to the supply chain becoming more critical and complicated, so it is important for us to recognize our customers who are transforming the industry."

The winners were:

Best Customer Experience – Pacsun for delivering hyperpersonalized shopping experiences through leading-edge technology.

Most Unified Supply Chain – RNDC for standardizing systems and operations across its broad distribution network.

Most Advanced Application of Technology – DHL for accelerating the integration of advanced robotics and automation into its distribution centers.

Most Sustainable Supply Chain – REI Co-op for building their Goodyear Distribution Center, the first US DC to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy, and their ongoing commitment to building and operating earth-friendly stores and DCs.

Inventory Innovator – Sysco for achieving exceptional cost savings through cutting-edge inventory optimization.

TMS Innovation Leader – Raia Drogasil for unifying their distribution and logistics management to achieve unparalleled efficiency and visibility.

Outstanding Women in Supply Chain Leader – Heather Zenk of AmerisourceBergen for leading the company's COVID-19 response team, and helping the organization and its manufacturing partners navigate the pandemic's many challenges.



As part of the award, Manhattan Associates will make a donation to the charity of each winner’s choosing.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

