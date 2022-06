Dolby Laboratories to Present at Upcoming Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (:DLB) today announced that Robert Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dolby Laboratories, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference in New York, New York, on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 9:05 a.m. ET (6:05 a.m. PT), and at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:20 a.m. CT (7:20 a.m. PT).

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

