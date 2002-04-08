Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. to Present at Craig-Hallum's Institutional Investor Conference and Baird's Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) ( SPWH) today announced that the Company has been invited to participate in Craig-Hallum’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Management is scheduled to meet with investors via one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day.



The Company will also be participating in Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Management will participate in a fireside chat as well as one-one meetings throughout the day.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

