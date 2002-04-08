22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Participate in LD Micro, Roth Capital Investor Meetings

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technology, today announced that James A. Mish, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, will host meetings with investors at two upcoming investor conference events in June 2022.



Event: LD Micro Invitational XII (in person) Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Format: Group presentation and individual meetings Presentation: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live stream: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/ Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Westlake Village, CA Event: 8th Annual Roth London Conference (in person) Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Format: Individual meetings Location: InterContinental London Park Lane, London, U.K.

Institutional investors participating in the conference can request a meeting with management through their institutional representative, or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via [email protected].



About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. ( XXII ) is a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technology, The Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA’s Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA MRTP authorization of a combustible cigarette in December 2021, now in a pilot marketing program in the United States. In tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hop plants, 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on Twitter , on LinkedIn , and on YouTube . Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2022. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Mei Kuo

22nd Century Group, Inc.

Director, Communications & Investor Relations

T: 716-300-1221

[email protected]



Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

T: 214-597-8200

[email protected]