Saia LTL Freight Continues to Expand its Northern Illinois Operations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in Rockford, Illinois. This is the second facility opened west of Chicago by the carrier this year. With the opening of this latest terminal, Saia remains focused on building density in its network and providing customers more direct shipping points to the significant freight markets in northern Illinois.



"Our new Rockford facility will be our 179th terminal, supplementing the recent opening of our new location in La Salle as well as our four other Illinois terminals,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “Our customers continue to respond favorably to every new facility, which we believe is a testament to the high quality of service and reliability we provide.”

Beyond this opening, Saia will commence operations at two additional terminals later this month. “Our growth strategy is really centered on our ‘Customer First’ core value, listening to our customers’ needs and meeting their expectations. The success we’ve seen as we've opened new facilities is a testament to our employees’ ability to replicate that Saia quality and service consistently.”

As we build out our coverage and maintain our service levels, we're increasingly able to reach a broader geography and an expansive customer base. To support our pace of openings, our human resources team is committed to recruiting and onboarding the best talent. The Rockford terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 179 terminals across the country and employs 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit www.saia.com.

