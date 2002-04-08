Eaton Partners Hires Dexter Blake as a Managing Director in GP Advisory and Directs Team

ROWAYTON, Conn., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF), is pleased to announce the hiring of Dexter Blake as a Managing Director on the GP Advisory and Directs (“GPAD”) team, based in the firm’s New York office.



Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Mr. Blake was a Managing Director with Kroll (formerly known as Duff & Phelps Securities), where he led its secondary market advisory practice, focusing on liquidity solutions for general partners, limited partners, and shareholders. His work included complex portfolio divestitures, fund restructurings, and sales of private company shares. Before that, Mr. Blake was a Managing Director for NYPPEX Private Markets, where he advised limited partners and shareholders on liquidity solutions. He began his career in institutional sales roles at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Dexter’s caliber to Eaton Partners,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We have a longstanding history of working with best-in-class general partners and the world’s leading limited partner investors, and we’re committed to continuing to invest in and build our secondary advisory platform to better serve our clients and investors. We are excited to leverage Dexter’s 15-plus years of experience completing successful secondary transactions.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to join Eaton Partners,” said Mr. Blake. “As a fully integrated team into the firm’s broader business and the wider Stifel platform, the Eaton Partners GPAD team is uniquely positioned for success, and I look forward to helping further build out this business.”

Eaton Partners, which provides leading fundraising, advisory, and capital solutions capabilities as part of the investment banking team at Stifel, offers investment managers direct access to Stifel’s broader banking services, including over 600 professionals across 24 offices. With deep experience in the secondaries market, Stifel and Eaton combined have advised and executed on more than $2.5 billion worth of secondary transactions over just the last three years.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $130 billion for more than 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and . Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ®Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

[email protected]

Jeff Preis, +1 (212) 271-3749

[email protected]