VERB MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Welcomes The TUBE® Waistband to Vendor List

The TUBE®’s First Livestream Shopping Event is Scheduled for June 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET



The global athleisure market size was valued at USD $306.62 billion in 2021, and The TUBE® leverages MARKET’s shoppable livestream capabilities to reach this profitable audience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced a new partnership with The TUBE® Wearable Waistband, a highly sought-after brand featured on NBC’s hit show, The Biggest Loser. The brand will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET , VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on June 21, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET. The events will be livestreamed from The TUBE®’s MARKET storefront. You can RSVP here.

More than a running belt, The TUBE® is designed to be form-fitting, functional and perfect for all body types. The TUBE® is a patented, revolutionary way to securely carry your personal items and is ideal for both exercise and everyday use. Founder/CEO Lisa Henry Holmes created this comfortable, streamlined answer to the fanny pack with one elastic band and three intelligently crafted pockets to use a million different ways. “The TUBE® fits your important personal items securely without adding bulk,” Holmes said.

The TUBE® Waistband is the official workout belt of NBCUniversal's American Ninja Warrior™. Worn by Ninja Warriors for their training, this belt has garnered a cult following. The TUBE® was also selected to be the exclusive running belt of the Ragnar Relay and Hot Chocolate 15K & 5K national race series.

“The TUBE represents universal appeal, which makes it a perfect fit for the MARKET livestream platform,” said Holmes. “MARKET is a unique platform with features and functionalities like no other. I created The TUBE® to address the shortfalls of like products, and MARKET has done the same, which is what makes this partnership so appealing. Being able to combine selling with a variety-show format, allowing me to interact with audiences in real time, creates the ideal environment for me to up-level my business.”

“Anything Lisa touches turns to gold,” said Kate Eckman, VERB SVP of Programming and Talent Acquisition. “This is the first of many events we will co-host together, showcasing the magic of combining quality brands with MARKET – the premiere livestream shopping platform.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

