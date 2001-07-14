ISG to Publish Report on Media and Communications Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of technology and business services to the rapidly changing media and communications industries.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Media and Communication Services 2022, scheduled to be released in November. The report will cover companies offering services that help media companies and communications service providers optimize and update their technology infrastructure and improve their business operations.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Demand for communications network capacity has grown dramatically since many employees began working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Network operators want to re-engineer networks for better services under heavier traffic loads, all without significantly increasing costs. They are looking to outside providers for IT services such as network provisioning and business services, including customer engagement, billing and invoicing.

Legacy media companies are trying to catch up with newer over-the-top (OTT) rivals that innovate more quickly. As they enter the digital market, legacy media companies face pressure to offer the best content without significantly increasing prices. Providers offer services for content lifecycle management, including acquisition, production and distribution, in addition to customer-focused operations and automation of processes such as royalty and rights management.

“Communications and media companies are adapting to new realities by re-engineering their networks and developing new revenue streams,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “By outsourcing other functions to service providers, they can better focus on the future.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 30 technology and service providers supporting the media and communications industries. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital services and products that typical media and communications enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants to be covered are:

Media Business Services, evaluating providers of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including customer service, sales and marketing, royalty and rights management and content lifecycle management, to clients in the media industry.

evaluating providers of business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including customer service, sales and marketing, royalty and rights management and content lifecycle management, to clients in the media industry. Media Next-Gen IT Services, assessing providers of outsourced services for managing and improving the performance of media companies’ network infrastructure, including content delivery networks, edge computing and application development, allowing enterprises to focus on innovation and content.

assessing providers of outsourced services for managing and improving the performance of media companies’ network infrastructure, including content delivery networks, edge computing and application development, allowing enterprises to focus on innovation and content. Communications Business Services, covering providers of BPO services to clients in the communications industry. Combined with AI, machine learning and analytics, these services help communications service providers operate more efficiently and use customer data to enhance the customer experience, upsell and cross-sell.

covering providers of BPO services to clients in the communications industry. Combined with AI, machine learning and analytics, these services help communications service providers operate more efficiently and use customer data to enhance the customer experience, upsell and cross-sell. Communications Next-Gen IT Services, evaluating IT outsourcing providers that can manage the critical network infrastructure and applications of communications service providers to improve service quality and customer experience.

The study will provide an overview of the global media and communications services market and examine products and services available in the U.S. ISG analysts Rohan Thomas and Riya Munjal will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as providers to the media and communications industry can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005188/en/