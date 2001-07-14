Superior Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) is pleased to publish its second Sustainability Report which outlines its established environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices. The report includes insight into Superior’s 2021 operations and future milestones, and the Sustainability Report is available at www.superiorplus.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-reports%2F.

“The release of our second Sustainability report with improved disclosure demonstrates our focus on prioritizing ESG in our operations,” said Luc Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are also developing an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy, supported by meaningful targets as we move forward on our carbon reduction and energy transition initiatives.”

Mr. Desjardins further added, “Superior’s resilient base business model and strong track record on execution positions us well to capture growth opportunities through the transition to a lower carbon energy environment. We are also evaluating opportunities for our existing and prospective commercial customers to help them decarbonize their operations through new product offerings, including green hydrogen and low carbon propane.”

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 890,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

