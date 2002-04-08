Stifel Expands Municipal Securities Group

ST. LOUIS, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced several key hires within its Municipal Securities Group. John McShane, Edward Murray, Joseph Muscatello, and Michael Wolf join the firm’s top ranked Public Finance department as Managing Directors. Additionally, Rachel Perlman, Craig Burdulis, and Maryanne Kelly join the firm’s Municipal Capital Markets practice. Perlman is a Director in the institutional sales group while Burdulis is a Director on the underwriting team. Kelly joins as a Vice President and provides underwriting and sales support.



The Pennsylvania-based team moved to Stifel from Boenning & Scattergood, expanding Stifel’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic region to include eight Public Finance bankers serving local communities, municipal agencies, and not-for-profit borrowers alongside Stifel’s nationally recognized higher education team in Pittsburgh.

“The addition of this team represents our continued commitment to serving our issuer clients and expanding our national footprint, which now has over 30 Public Finance offices,” said Peter Czajkowski, Head of the Municipal Securities Group at Stifel. “The group of experienced professionals coming on board is complementary to our existing practice in Pennsylvania and allows us to better serve the Mid-Atlantic region. We are pleased to now support our local clients with a full-service regional municipal underwriting and sales desk in Conshohocken.”

In 2021, Stifel became the first investment bank to underwrite 1,000 negotiated municipal new issues in a single year and was the top ranked underwriter by number of negotiated issues. The firm continues to invest in its public finance and distribution platforms, having recently integrated more than 100 sales and trading professionals from Vining Sparks, many of whom are focused on depository institutions.

“We continue to opportunistically build out our platform,” added Betsy Kiehn, Head of the Municipal Capital Markets team at Stifel, overseeing municipal institutional sales, trading and underwriting. “Stifel finished 2021 as the number two ranked underwriter of negotiated taxable municipals by par and number one by issues. We are seeing more opportunities to work with our colleagues across the Fixed Income Capital Markets platform to distribute our municipal product and better serve our customers on the buy-side.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases

