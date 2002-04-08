If Our Pets Could Talk They Would Say 'Thank You' to All the Veterinary Professionals Making Their Lives Better

Established by Trupanion in 2015, Veterinary Appreciation Day recognizes veterinary professionals every year on June 18

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our pets often show their appreciation through tail wags and kisses. But Veterinary Appreciation Day™ is an opportunity for pet parents to show their appreciation and to say ‘thank you’ to the veterinary professionals who help the pets we all love live the happiest, healthiest lives possible.

A leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, Trupanion created Veterinary Appreciation Day in 2015 to celebrate the critical role that veterinary professionals play in our lives.

We know that our pets are there for us every day. They wake us up in the morning with wet-nosed kisses, they nudge us when it’s time to play fetch, and they lovingly greet us at the door after we’ve been away from home.

“Just as our pets are there for us every day, so are the veterinary professionals who provide the compassionate care for them,” said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. “It’s easy to overlook the fact that they’re ‘always there’ ready to help and happy to do so. Veterinary Appreciation Day is a chance for the animal-loving community to honor the dedicated professionals who look out for our pets day and night, on weekends, and even through pandemics.”

Veterinary professionals work around-the-clock to care for our pets throughout their entire life span, and Trupanion is there 24/7 to support them in their tireless efforts.

Accidents and illnesses do not always happen during the hours of 9 to 5. Trupanion pulled data from the past five years and found that their contact center received more than 32,000 calls from hospitals outside of normal business hours. With nearly 2 million invoices closed during that same time, over $400 million was paid in veterinary invoices ensuring more pets get the care at the time they need it most.

Also over the past five years, 1.3 million invoices were received for new conditions or symptoms for their pets. In addition, more than 4 million invoices were received during that time for repeat conditions, resulting in over $925 million paid in veterinary invoices – enabling veterinary professionals to provide the best medical care for our pets, regardless of cost.

“Veterinary professionals are our heroes,” added Tooth. “In the moment of need, it’s easy to overlook those that are there for you, doing all they can - this is our time of recognition and a moment to stop and say thank you. We all know that a little bit of love can go a long way.”

Celebrated every year on June 18, Veterinary Appreciation Day is the perfect time to reach out to your veterinarian team with a kind word, or a simple note to let them know how much they mean to you and your family.



About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.