Lantronix to Display Open-Q 5165RB SOM in the Qualcomm Technologies Booth at Embedded World 2022

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it will display its Open-Q™5165RB SOM in the Qualcomm® Technologies Inc. booth, Number 3A-211, at Embedded World 2022 Exhibition and Conference, being held in Nuremberg, Germany, June 21–23, 2022.



Based on the powerful Qualcomm® QRB5165 System-on-Chip, the Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB SOM is an ultra-compact (50mm x 29mm), production-ready computing module that delivers developer-friendly power and versatility for the creation of powerful AI-at-the-edge applications.

“Our long-standing experience with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver a wide variety of development solutions for the IoT market,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “Attendees at Embedded World will see the AI/ML capabilities at the edge that showcase Qualcomm Technologies’ products and Lantronix expertise.”

The Lantronix demo features the Open-Q 5165RB with the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, showcasing AI performance in a very small M.2 package. This SOM is installed in the Lantronix G520 gateway to provide the user with “AI at the Edge.” The demo includes an office setting with multiple camera video streams that provide a 360-degree facial recognition and real-time facial detection. The AI models are used to count people, identify unknown persons and, coming soon, detect traffic to provide identification of car types and counts.

Designed to accelerate time to market for innovative new products requiring the highest AI processing performance in low-power embedded situations, such as robotics applications, the Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise and has multiple specialized processing cores, including the 5th generation AI Engine, hardware video analytics engine, Qualcomm® Spectra™ ISP, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP. It also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and high-speed interfaces.

Developer Success With Lantronix and Qualcomm Technologies

Built on Qualcomm Technologies’ chipsets, Lantronix Open-Q SOMs and µSoMs bring powerful benefits to support developer success, including the abilities to:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Reduce total cost of development

Easily customize capabilities for different user types

Get to production and market faster and more affordably

Simplify delivering a comprehensive, globally certified solution



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2021, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Qualcomm, Qualcomm Spectra, Adreno, and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm QRB5165 System-on-Chip, Qualcomm Spectra, Qualcomm Adreno, and Qualcomm Hexagon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

[email protected]

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

[email protected]

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488