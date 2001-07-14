Clario Chooses the Box Content Cloud to Power Collaboration for Clinical and Non-Clinical Content

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Clario has chosen Box as its single, integrated solution to centralize regulated and unregulated content in the cloud. Clario, a leading clinical trial data management company, has already deployed Box to 2,600 employees to power secure collaboration.

Clario delivers leading endpoint technology solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials. Over the last 30 years, Clario has completed more than 19,000 clinical trials and has contributed to 870 regulatory approvals. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the company supported 70% of all FDA approvals.

Since its inception in 1972, the company has grown through the acquisition of cutting-edge biotechnology enterprises. Most recently in 2021, ERT and Bioclinica, two leading clinical research data management technology companies, merged to become Clario.

“Clario generates rich clinical evidence by fusing scientific expertise and global scale with a groundbreaking endpoint technology platform, minimizing risk in clinical trials around the globe,” said Jay Ferro, Clario’s Chief Technology & Information Officer. “It is crucial to maintain the highest quality across every aspect of our work, and for that reason we have standardized all regulated and unregulated content using Box as our single validated, secure platform.”

“Clario is leading the way in clinical trial technology that will transform patients’ lives,” said Manu Vohra, Managing Director, Global Life Sciences at Box “We’re incredibly excited that Box is playing a central role as Clario moves forward, powering GxP use cases across the merged organization and helping consolidate 12 different content management systems into one.”

Clario is utilizing the Box Content Cloud to:

Manage and centalize both unregulated and regulated content in the cloud with Box GxP Validation

Power internal and external collaboration across the global organization

Protect the company’s most critical data with heightened security

Leverage Box APIs to enhance and innovate client-facing portals

Expand on efficiencies through custom automations and workflow

Power the company’s post-merger consolidation, as the two separate enterprises come together with Box as a common content layer

Box first announced GxP Validation in 2018 as an innovative approach for maintaining GxP compliance in the cloud. With today’s announcement, Clario joins a growing list of leading life science and biotechnology organizations leveraging Box to power new ways of working, including AstraZeneca, Amgen, and Allergan. For more on Box for LifeSciences, visit box.com%2Findustries%2Flife-sciences-biotech.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005534/en/