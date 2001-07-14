Tivic Health Receives Second Global Health & Pharma Award: ClearUP Named 2022 Most Innovative Sinus Relief Solution

Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that for the second consecutive year ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief has received Global Health & Pharma’s 2022 award for Most+Innovative+Sinus+Relief+Solution. ClearUP is a small handheld device that is FDA-cleared, CE marked, and clinically proven to provide relief from sinus pain and congestion from allergies, colds, and flu.

The Global Health and Pharma Awards recognize businesses for their excellent work in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sphere and seek out businesses that are making a positive mark in the world of health.

“Once again, I would like to thank the editors of Global Health & Pharma for recognizing ClearUP’s benefits in the non-invasive treatment of sinus pain,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. “As more consumers become leery about taking pharmaceutical drugs to treat every day ongoing concerns like allergies and sinus congestion, we are now seeing bioelectronic medicine emerge as a natural alternative to pharmaceutical drugs. It is an honor to see our platform technology awarded for a second year in a row.ClearUPhas been building confidence among users and health care professionals for the treatment of sinus pain and congestion. We are making continued progress with our bioelectronic platform technology with the goal of developing alternative treatment choices for consumers to help alleviate symptoms of other diseases in the future, such as migraines.”

Sofi Bajor, editor, of Global Health & Pharma, said of Tivic Health’s success, “GHP is proud to present Tivic Health with the prestigious accolade of 2022’s Most Innovative Sinus Relief Solution: ClearUP. Tivic Health not only has impressed us with its technological innovation, but it has also left us in awe with its fine customer service.”

Bioelectronic medicine was a topic of discussion at last month’s Fortune Brainstorm Health conference, at which Jennifer Ernst participated on a panel with Robert Ford, chairman and CEO of Abbott, and Adrian Aoun, founder and CEO of Forward, examining how new technologies, worldwide collaboration, evolving therapeutics and big data drive better health outcomes and business value.

Today’s GHP award adds to a growing list of accolades for Tivic Health, which was recently featured in Forbes, “Tivic Health Brings Bioelectronics To Consumers Through Congestion Clearing,” and by ABC News in “New Bioelectronic Technologies Could Signal the Future of Medicine.” Previous awards for Tivic Health include ClearUP being named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Innovation & Tech Today’s Top 50 Most Innovative Health Tech Products, TIME’s Most Innovative Products, and multiple Best of CES awards.

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Additional information concerning Tivic Health and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the company operating results, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005753/en/