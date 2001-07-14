PPG Achieves Industry First With Launch of PPG ENVIROCRON LUM Retroreflective Powder Coating

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the introduction of PPG+ENVIROCRON%26trade%3B+LUM coating, which is the industry’s first commercial retroreflective powder coating. The patent-pending coating is engineered to help improve visibility at night and during low-light conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005840/en/

Until now, retroreflective items like pavement markings, road signs and safety vests were possible with liquid paints, tapes and fabrics. PPG’s advancement combines the safety-enhancing properties of retroreflection with the benefits of a powder coating.

The product’s illuminating effect stems from retroreflective glass beads that are embedded in the surface of the powder. Like the retroreflective eyes of deer, these glass beads redirect maximum light back to the source to improve how quickly and clearly an object can be spotted ahead.

PPG Envirocron LUM powder coating has excellent chip and abrasion resistance and one-coat corrosion protection, and it is cost effective due to high transfer efficiency and reclaimability.

Available in a wide range of colors, the coating is ideal for use on a variety of applications, including guardrails, bicycles, scooters, safety equipment, tools, fences and shopping carts.

“Whether in on-road or off-road settings with limited light, visibility is essential for safety and productivity,” said Paul Bradley, PPG technical manager, Industrial Coatings. “PPG has been at the forefront of retroreflective powder coating technology for several years. Our talented research and development team and our commitment to innovation made it possible to bring PPG Envirocron LUM coating to life and achieve a major advancement in powder technology.”

PPG Envirocron powder coatings produce a durable, uniform finish that combines excellent aesthetics with exceptional protection. The coatings, which are specially formulated without volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are the first coatings choice of many leading original equipment manufacturers and applicators.

Products like PPG Envirocron LUM coating play a key role in PPG’s ongoing efforts to advance the sustainability of its customers and achieve 40% of sales from sustainably advantaged products by 2025.

For more information about PPG Envirocron LUM coating, visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com, connect on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Envirocron are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005840/en/