Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Launch of EBT SNAP Acceptance for Same-Day Delivery and Pickup via Instacart

PHOENIX, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, today announced that it will now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery and curbside pickup for orders placed via the Instacart website and mobile app. This launch follows the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s most recent approval to enable EBT SNAP acceptance online for approximately 380 Sprouts stores across the country.

“Sprouts is a leader in making the highest quality fresh foods accessible to all. Online shopping for delivery and pickup offers our shoppers that accessibility and convenience to fit any lifestyle,” said Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts. “Through this expanded partnership with Instacart, we can offer our customers the option to use their SNAP benefits when ordering their fresh and nutritious foods online, allowing them greater convenience, accessibility and affordability.”

EBT SNAP acceptance on Instacart is powered by Carrot Payments, part of Instacart Platform, the company’s suite of enterprise-grade technology solutions. To order same-day grocery delivery or pickup online from Sprouts, customers must create a profile using Instacart’s website or mobile app. Customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile. Customers will need a secondary form of payment for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines.

“Instacart and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people with greater access to fresh food. Today, we’re proud to expand our partnership with Sprouts to allow more people to order nutritious foods and pantry staples online with EBT SNAP acceptance through Carrot Payments and Instacart Platform,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “Online grocery shopping shouldn’t be a luxury, and our goal is to make same-day delivery and pickup affordable for everyone. Through our deepened partnership with Sprouts, we’re helping to make the grocer’s expansive selection of fresh, natural and organic foods available to more families across the country.”

EBT SNAP is expected to be available on www.sprouts.com later this year. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .