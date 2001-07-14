Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) ("Utz" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today it introduced its portfolio of Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Zapp's® and Golden Flake® snack foods across nearly 1,300 Publix® stores. These new placements add Utz Brands to more stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005741/en/

Utz Debuts Fan-Favorite Snack Food Lineup at Publix. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz's snack food lineup of brands and offerings that are now available at Publix include:

Utz Potato Chips, Pretzels, and convenient Variety Packs;

Delicious On The Border Café Style and Cantina Thins Tortilla Chips, Mild and Medium Original Salsa, Salsa Con Queso, and Monterrey Jack Queso;

Zapp's New Orleans Kettle-Style Potato Chips in Spicy Cajun Crawtators®, Hotter' N Hot® Jalapeno, Evil Eye®, and beloved Voodoo® flavors; and

Golden Flake Original Pork Skins in Barbecue, Hot Sauce, and Sweet Heat varieties.

Utz's lineup will be found in Publix's snack food aisle.

"Introducing these Utz Brands to Publix guests expands our reach to meet the ever-growing demand for our snacks," said Chief Executive Officer, Dylan Lissette, Utz Brands, Inc. "We know our fans will appreciate finding their favorite Utz, On The Border Chips & Dips, Zapp's, and Golden Flake snacks at their local Publix and across the Southeast. Utz fans and new consumers to our brands will enjoy discovering the family-crafted flavor in each of our recipes."

The Utz story began in 1921 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the small-town kitchen of Bill and Salie Utz. They believed potato chips could be better and should be made from clean and simple ingredients to bring out the natural flavor of farm-fresh potatoes. Today, Utz remains focused on Family-Crafted Flavor, reflecting the brand's pride in its family legacy, the love baked into every Utz snack, and the carefully-crafted flavors families love.

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include, without limitation, statements such as "will," "expect," "intends," "goal," or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company's business and actual results may differ materially.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005741/en/