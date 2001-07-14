Legible Announces Participation at Montreal Capital Event

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (%22Legible%26rdquo%3B or the “Company”) announces its participation in the 7th Annual Montreal Capital Event, hosted by Capital Events Management (CEM) from June 17 through June 19 at the Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, President and CEO, will be presenting at the event, which introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

“Our dynamic, compelling multimedia Living Books are fast becoming a standout opportunity for publishers and authors seeking to capitalize on this crucial differentiator offered by Legible,” said Hainsworth. “Living Books combine Legible’s browser-based reading experience with our visionary creativity, enabling development of unique, immersive reading experiences featuring embedded video, audio, and animations, and paving the way for authors keen to participate in emerging trends including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and the Metaverse.”

Hainsworth further commented, “In these challenging times for tech investors, Legible’s multiple revenue streams, including Living Books, Legible Publishing Services, and our browser-based bookstore and reading platform offers investors the opportunity to participate in the future of online reading and entertainment.”

