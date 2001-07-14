JetBlue Begins Summer Seasonal Service to Asheville from Boston

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched summer seasonal service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) in North Carolina, with the first flight arriving this afternoon. Seasonal service will operate Thursday through Monday at launch, ramping up to daily service later this summer.

Enabled by JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Asheville service expands the airline’s presence in the Southeast while diversifying and advancing its Boston focus city strategy. Asheville is one of more than half a dozen new cities recently added to JetBlue’s route map. During the summer of 2022, the NEA will offer up to 225 daily departures from Boston.

“As a thriving leisure destination, Asheville is an important addition to our network and continues to promote our growth strategy in the Southeast,” said Dave Jehn, vice president, network planning and partnerships, JetBlue. “We are excited to offer our Northeast customers a new summer getaway destination and introduce our low fares and outstanding service to the Asheville market.”

Nestled in the highest mountains in the East, Asheville is an artsy destination with Southern flare and a welcoming nature. A vibrant, eclectic downtown features art galleries, farm-to-table, independent restaurants and a thriving music scene. America’s favorite scenic byway, the Blue Ridge Parkway winds its way through Asheville to Mount Mitchell, the highest peak in the Eastern U.S. Biltmore Estate, America’s largest home now open to the public, is also located here. From avant-garde theater, brew pubs and chocolate lounges, to lush mountain peaks with biking trails, hikes, ziplines and whitewater, Asheville offers a destination with a style and rhythm all its own.

“We are delighted to welcome JetBlue and visitors from Boston and the New England region to Asheville. There is so much to love here, whether for couples, families, groups, or solo travelers, from the fun and funky vibe of our downtown and charm of surrounding neighborhoods to America’s favorite scenic drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Vic Isley, Explore Asheville President & CEO. “We invite New Englanders to hop on a JetBlue flight and explore Asheville!”

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) is the fourth largest commercial service airport in North Carolina, and has been one of the fastest-growing small hub airports in the country since 2018. Serving western North Carolina, airlines at AVL offer 25 nonstop destinations and frequent daily connections to and through international hubs. For more information about AVL, visit flyavl.com.

“On behalf of Asheville Regional Airport, I am thrilled to officially welcome JetBlue to western North Carolina,” said Lew Bleiweis, President & CEO of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. “This is a big deal. For years, travelers have asked us when JetBlue would come to Asheville, and the buzz since they announced their intention to come has been exciting. I encourage our region’s travelers to book a trip to Boston on JetBlue this summer – I’ve already booked mine – and see for yourself what the buzz is all about.”

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Asheville (AVL) Summer seasonal service starting June 16, 2022 *all times local BOS-AVL Flight #2277 AVL-BOS Flight #2278 11:50 a.m. – 2:18 p.m. 2:55 p.m. – 5:14 p.m.

Asheville service will operate using Embraer E190 aircraft. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $89 one-way fares (c) for flights between Boston and Asheville – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

