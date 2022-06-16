Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Grand Vue in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Grand Vue, a boutique new home community of only 20 single-family homes in Vancouver, Washington perched on a ridge with spectacular mountain views.

Located in the highly desirable Felida neighborhood of Vancouver, Grand Vue offers luxury single-family homes with contemporary, modern farmhouse, and craftsman architecture. Toll Brothers’ two- or three-story homes showcase innovative floor plans with up to 4,372 square feet of luxury living space, 5 to 6 bedrooms, 10-foot ceilings on the main level, and covered outdoor living. Flexible options include main floor bedrooms, bonus rooms, lofts, and dedicated office space. Home prices start at $1,054,995.

“We are thrilled to open this very special community that showcases the best in Toll Brothers luxury,” said JJ Portlock, Division President of Toll Brothers in Portland. “Matched with stunning mountain views, our quality homes are set in a great location in the Felida neighborhood, close to the revitalized Vancouver waterfront and all of the excitement downtown Portland has to offer.”

“The thoughtful home designs in this community have been very popular with home buyers,” added Portlock. “In addition, we have a select number of quick move-in homes available that are scheduled to be completed as early as October 2022.”

Toll Brothers offers an array design options for buyers, allowing them to personalize their new home to meet their needs and lifestyle. The brand-new Toll Brothers’ Portland Design Studio is a one-stop, retail-like shopping experience for Toll Brothers home buyers, offering a choice of luxury interior design options and premium products from top brands. At the Design Studio, home buyers will be able to see and feel all the elements that will go into their new homes as expert design consultants guide them through the selection process step by step.

For more information on Grand Vue and Toll Brothers communities in the Portland, Oregon area, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

