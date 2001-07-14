Primaris REIT Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris REIT”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated May 13, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on June 16, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Number of Units

Voted For Percentage of

Units Voted

For Number of Units

Withheld from

Voting Percentage of

Units Withheld

from Voting Alex Avery 69,044,792 99.9% 85,924 0.1% Avtar Bains 69,046,501 99.9% 84,215 0.1% Anne Fitzgerald 64,928,581 93.9% 4,202,135 6.1% Louis Forbes 66,565,942 96.3% 2,564,774 3.7% Timothy Pire 69,019,290 99.8% 111,426 0.2% Patrick Sullivan 68,686,046 99.4% 444,670 0.6% Deborah Weinswig 66,519,547 96.2% 2,611,169 3.8%

The resolution to re-appoint KPMG, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.9% of the votes.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris REIT is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 11.3 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.3 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris REIT is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

