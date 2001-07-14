Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Primaris REIT Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris REIT”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated May 13, 2022 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on June 16, 2022. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Number of Units
Voted For

Percentage of
Units Voted
For

Number of Units
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of
Units Withheld
from Voting

Alex Avery

69,044,792

99.9%

85,924

0.1%

Avtar Bains

69,046,501

99.9%

84,215

0.1%

Anne Fitzgerald

64,928,581

93.9%

4,202,135

6.1%

Louis Forbes

66,565,942

96.3%

2,564,774

3.7%

Timothy Pire

69,019,290

99.8%

111,426

0.2%

Patrick Sullivan

68,686,046

99.4%

444,670

0.6%

Deborah Weinswig

66,519,547

96.2%

2,611,169

3.8%

The resolution to re-appoint KPMG, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.9% of the votes.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris REIT is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in dominant enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The portfolio totals 11.3 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.3 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris REIT is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

