UFP Industries ranked 401 on FORTUNE 500

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries ( UFPI) today announced that it was ranked 401 on the FORTUNE 500 list of largest companies by revenue in the United States. UFP Industries jumped 117 places, from 518 in 2021, to make the coveted list. The company, which has achieved FORTUNE 1000 status for many years, was last ranked on the FORTUNE 500 list in 1994.



“We are thankful for the loyal customers who have allowed us to achieve this milestone, and we are very proud of our teammates who have worked incredibly hard to grow our company. To have FORTUNE acknowledge our growth is very gratifying, but we look forward to the even greater opportunities that lie ahead,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “We will continue to innovate each day to provide more value-added products and services to our customers and consumers.”

The June/July 2022 issue of FORTUNE magazine includes a special profile of UFP Industries, which can be seen at: https://customcontentonline.com/download/disruption-begins-at-home/

UFP Industries finished 2021 with record revenue of $8.64 billion, a 68 percent increase over 2020, and record EPS of $8.59, a 115 percent increase over the previous year. In April 2022, the company announced it was increasing its quarterly dividend payment to 25 cents per share, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2022. This quarterly dividend is 67 percent higher than the quarterly dividend of 15 cents paid on June 15, 2021.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

