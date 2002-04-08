Potbelly Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation ( PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Cirulis, Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Evercore Virtual ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM CT*

*Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of the William Blair webcast presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentations” section. Management will also be hosting individual meetings with investors at the William Blair Conference.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

