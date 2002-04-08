Celldex Announces Two New Appointments to its Board of Directors

HAMPTON, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. ( CLDX, Financial) announced today that it has appointed Cheryl L. Cohen and Dr. Garry Neil to the company’s Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl and Garry to our Board of Directors during an important time for Celldex,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “Their combined expertise brings well rounded experience to provide guidance as we progress our clinical and corporate goals. I am confident that they will offer valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our development strategy.”

Ms. Cohen has served as President of CLC Consulting, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology consulting firm that specializes in new product start-ups and commercialization. From August 2011 to July 2014, Ms. Cohen served as Chief Commercial Officer of Medivation, Inc., where she built the company’s commercial organization and lead her team to successfully launch the oncology drug, Xtandi®. Prior to joining Medivation, Ms. Cohen spent over ten years at Johnson & Johnson, most notably as Vice President of the Rheumatology Franchise. Ms. Cohen began her career at Solvay Pharmaceuticals in management and sales. Ms. Cohen currently serves on the Board of Directors of MEI Pharma, Immunity Bio (previously NantKwest) and Ignyte Acquisition Corp., all of which are publicly traded companies. She earned a B. A. degree from Saint Joseph College.

Dr. Neil has served as Chief Executive Officer at Avalo Therapeutics (formerly Cerecor, Inc.), a publicly held biotechnology company. Prior to that, Dr. Neil was Senior Scientific Adviser and Chief Scientific Officer at Avalo since its February 2020 merger with Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company where Dr. Neil had served as Chief Scientific Officer from September 2013 to February 2020. Prior to joining Aevi, Dr. Neil was a Partner at Apple Tree Partners, a life science private equity firm, from September 2012 to September 2013, and held a number of senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry, including most recently Corporate Vice President of Science & Technology at Johnson & Johnson from November 2007 to August 2012. Prior to these roles, Dr. Neil served as Group President at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Vice President of Research & Development at Merck KGaA/EMD Pharmaceuticals, and Vice President of Clinical Research at AstraZeneca and Astra Merck. Dr. Neil has served on the Board of Directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since February 2017 and as its Chair since February 2021. From August 2016 to May 2019, he previously served on the board of GTx, Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. He is a member of the board of the Center for Discovery and Innovation of the Hackensack Meridian Medical School in Hackensack, New Jersey and is the Founding Chairman of TransCelerate Biopharma, Inc., a non-profit pharmaceuticals industry Research & Development consortium, and is a past member of the TransCelerate Board from 2012 to 2019. He served on the board of Reagan Udall Foundation for the FDA from 2007 – 2021, the board of Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 2010 – 2012 and on the Science Management Review board of the NIH from 2010 - 2012. Dr. Neil is also the past Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) Science and Regulatory Executive Committee and the PhRMA Foundation board. Dr. Neil holds a B.S. from the University of Saskatchewan and an M.D. from the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine. He completed postdoctoral clinical training in internal medicine and gastroenterology at the University of Toronto. Dr. Neil also completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at the Research Institute of Scripps Clinic.

