Cloud Computing Magazine Names Synchronoss a 2022 Product of the Year Award Winner

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) ( SNCR) announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Synchronoss Personal Cloud a 2022 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.



The 2022 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors with the most innovative and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year.

"It is an honor to be recognized by TMC for our Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “This further demonstrates the commitment our innovative solution plays to create personalized experiences that manage, share, and safeguard all types of digital content across an array of devices for millions of customers worldwide.”

Synchronoss Personal Cloud is a white-label platform that enables users to backup, sync, and organize photos, videos, contacts and more between any device and the cloud. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud offering is currently integrated into a range of mobile and wireline service plans as well as other bundled offerings. The platform provides an easy way to securely manage, share, and safeguard all types of digital content. A feature-rich personal cloud offering gives service providers the opportunity to create new services, provide more value for subscribers, build brand loyalty and bolster their bottom lines.

“Congratulations to Synchronoss for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Synchronoss Personal Cloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months. I look forward to continued excellence from Synchronoss in 2022 and beyond.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies ( SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. That’s why more than 1,300 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

