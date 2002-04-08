ADT Appoints William M. Lewis Jr. to the Company's Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced the appointment of William M. (“Bill”) Lewis Jr. to the company’s board of directors as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2025 annual meeting.



“We are pleased to welcome Bill to our board of directors,” said ADT’s Chairman, Marc Becker. “Bill has deep experience providing financial counsel to growth companies in a wide range of industries. He brings broad new perspective to the ADT board as it develops and grows safe, smart, and sustainable customer solutions.”

“It’s a pleasure to join ADT’s board of directors and be part of this iconic company’s exciting future,” Lewis said. “The smart home and rooftop solar markets are primed for growth, with exciting new innovations and ideal market conditions that set the stage for ADT to achieve strong growth and positive results.”

Lewis was designated by Apollo and will replace Matthew Nord, who has retired from the Board. Lewis joined Apollo in 2021 as a senior partner, where he sources and executes investment opportunities across the firm’s private equity business. Prior to Apollo, he was managing director and chairman of investment banking at Lazard, where he spent more than 17 years advising global corporations on financial matters. Before Lazard, Lewis held leadership roles at Morgan Stanley for 24 years.

Lewis serves on the boards of non-profit organizations including Uncommon Schools, New York Presbyterian Hospital, the New York City Police Foundation, the Posse Foundation, the National Constitution Center, the Economic Club of New York and Echoing Green. In addition to his not-for-profit activities, he serves on the board of Lazard Ltd., Ariel Alternatives, LLC and formerly served on the boards of Freddie Mac and Darden Restaurants.

