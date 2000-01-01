5 Dow Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 Year to Date

As investors continue monitoring the Federal Reserve’s actions to control inflation, five Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks that have outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index in the year to date include Chevron Corp. ( CVX, Financial), Merck & Co. Inc. ( MRK, Financial), The Travelers Companies Inc. ( TRV, Financial), Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) and Dow Inc. ( DOW, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Dow dips below 30,000 for the first time since November 2020

On Thursday, the Dow traded at an intraday low of 29,808.18, dropping below 30,000 for the first time since November 2020 and down 860.35 points from Wednesday’s close of 30,668.53.

Stocks tumbled as investors grappled with fears that the Fed’s aggressive approach to combat inflation could lead to economic slowdown. According to the Aggregated Statistics chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean day’s change for the Dow 30 stocks is -2.11% with a median of -1.94%.

Year to date, the mean return for the Dow stocks is -12.19% with a median of -13.54%.

Despite the overall decline in the stock market, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed several Dow stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 year to date.

Chevron

Shares of Chevron ( CVX, Financial) traded around $156.44, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04. The stock has gained approximately 42.39% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 62.30%.

The San Ramon, California-based energy company has a GF Score of 72 out of 100: Even though the stock has a rank of just 3 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value, Chevron has a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a growth rank of 5 out of 10.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) owns 120,933,081 shares of Chevron, giving the position 7.13% weight in its 13F equity portfolio. The insurance conglomerate expanded the position by 316.21% during the first quarter.

Other gurus with holdings in Chevron include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s Duquesne Family Office.

Merck

Shares of Merck ( MRK, Financial) traded around $84.18, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.82. The stock has gained approximately 12.23% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 32.14%.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 80 out of 100 on the back of a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and growth despite momentum ranking just 3 out of 10.

The Travelers Companies

Shares of The Travelers Companies ( TRV, Financial) traded around $162.44, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96. The stock has gained approximately 6.98% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 26.89%.

The New York-based insurance company has a GF Score of 84 out of 100, driven by a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for GF Value and momentum.

Amgen

Shares of Amgen ( AMGN, Financial) traded around $231.52, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90. The stock has gained approximately 6.44% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 26.35%.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 89 out of 100 based on a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a momentum rank of 6 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10.

Dow

Shares of Dow ( DOW, Financial) traded around $55.42, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80. The stock has gained approximately 3.68% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 23.59%.

The Midland, Michigan-based chemical manufacturing company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for profitability, financial strength and momentum.