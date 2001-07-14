U.S. News & World Report Recognizes 30 Sonida Senior Living Communities with Best Senior Living Awards

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonida Senior Living”) (NYSE: SNDA), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities and services announced that 30 of its communities received designations of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, or Best Memory Care on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living Communities 2022. Several of the communities received awards in multiple categories.

More than 3,000 senior living communities throughout the continental United States and Hawaii met eligibility criteria defined by U.S. News and World Report and participated in a consumer satisfaction survey of residents and family members, Components evaluated included community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff. Nearly 200,000 individual survey responses were received. To be recognized as one of the 2022-23 Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by U.S. News and Word Report.

“We are honored to have our communities recognized as the best in senior living, and we are so proud of the hard work and dedication to excellence that earned us this designation,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it is a reflection of input from our residents and families, whose satisfaction is at the core of what we do.”

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Sonida Senior Living 2022 Best Senior Living Communities

Autumn Glen (Greencastle, IN) – Best Assisted Living

Brookview Meadows (Green Bay, WI) – Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living

Chateau of Batesville (Batesville, IN) – Best Assisted Living

Country Charm Assisted Living (Greenwood, IN) – Best Assisted Living

Crown Pointe (Omaha, NE) – Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

Georgetowne Place (Fort Wayne, IN) – Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

Good Tree Senior Living (Stephenville, TX) – Best Independent Living

Independence Village of East Lansing (Lansing, MI) - Best Independent Living

Keystone Woods Assisted Living (Anderson, IN) – Best Assisted Living

North Pointe Senior Living (Anderson, SC) – Best Assisted Living

Residence of Chardon (Chardon, OH) – Best Assisted Living

Rosemont Assisted Living and Memory Care (Humble, TX) – Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

The Harrison (Indianapolis, IN) – Best Memory Care

The Remington at Valley Ranch (Irving, TX) – Best Independent Living

The Waterford at Colby (Colby, WI) – Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX) – Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Creekside (Pensacola, FL) – Best Memory Care

The Waterford at Fitchburg (Fitchburg, WI) – Best Independent Living

The Waterford at Hartford (Hartford, WI) – Best Memory Care

The Waterford at Mesquite (Mesquite, TX) – Best Independent Living

The Waterford at Park Falls (Park Falls, WI) – Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

The Waterford at Roxbury Park (Omaha, NE) – Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at West Bend (West Bend, WI) – Best Assisted Living

The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) – Best Memory Care

The Waterford at Woodbridge (Plattsmouth, NE) – Best Assisted Living

The Wellington at Conroe (Conroe, TX) – Best Assisted Living

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 76 communities, with capacity for approximately 9,500 residents across 18 states, providing comfortable, safe, affordable communities where residents can form friendships, enjoy new experiences and receive personalized care from dedicated team members who treat them like family. For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

