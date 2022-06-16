Euro Sun Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2022 for the 2022 Annual Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 61,313,519 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 34.67% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.
Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:
- Election of the Board of Directors; and
- Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s external auditors for 2022.
Detailed results of the voting are set out below:
Election of Directors
The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|G. Scott Moore
|30,632,367
|51.712
|28,604,343
|48.288
|Eva Bellissimo
|45,326,827
|76.518
|13,909,883
|23.482
|Danny Callow
|45,273,749
|76.429
|13,962,961
|23.571
|David C. Danziger
|30,724,059
|51.867
|28,512,651
|48.133
|Bruce Humphrey
|45,273,844
|76.429
|13,962,866
|23.571
|Paul J. Perrow
|45,286,163
|76.449
|13,950,547
|23.551
|Peter Vukanovich
|45,330,402
|76.524
|13,906,308
|23.476
Re-Appointment of Auditors
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|FOR
|57,816,966
|94.297%
|WITHHELD
|3,496,553
|5.703
|Total
|61,313,519
|100.00%
Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Euro Sun’s Board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.
About Euro Sun Mining Inc.
Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.
For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]
