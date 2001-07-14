RH Unveils RH Contemporary, the Most Compelling New Collection in Its History

RH (NYSE: RH) unveiled RH Contemporary, the most compelling new collection in its history, representing a level of design and quality unseen before outside of the inaccessible To-the-Trade showrooms. RH Contemporary defines a new minimalist design language, and is showcased in a 320-page Source Book, dedicated website, RHContemporary.com, and immersive physical experience debuting at RH San Francisco, the Gallery at The Historic Bethlehem Steel Building, and soon to be on display at RH New York, RH Chicago, RH Los Angeles and RH West Palm Beach.

The RH Contemporary collection features:

Made-in-Italy Upholstery collections designed by Ann Marie Vering, Los Angeles; Victoria Sala, London; and Jan te Lintelo, Amsterdam, covered in luxurious fabrics by Holland & Sherry, the venerable British textiles company that has been producing for Savile Row tailors and couturiers around the world since 1836.

Italian Travertine, the stone of the eternal city of Rome and its historic Colosseum completed in 80 AD, fashioned into contemporary furniture collections by French Architectural Digest top 100 designer Joris Poggioli, Paris, and American designer John Birch, New York.

Organic shapes inspired by Italian designs of the 1970s reinterpreted in aged oak by Harrison and Nicholas Condos, Sydney, and Charlie Zagaroli, High Point.

Burl Veneers, the imperfect grain, perfectly vein-matched and polished into a high gloss reflecting the Art Deco movement of the 1920s and Hollywood Regency styles of the 1950s, reimagined by RH in a contemporary collection spanning living, dining and bedroom.

Illuminating the collections is lighting by designers Alison Berger, Los Angeles; Jonathan Browning, San Francisco; Ryan Korban, New York; Timothy Oulton, London; and Ron Mann, Sonoma.

The collection is accented with African-inspired ceramics by Brooklyn designer Dina Nur Satti, and hand-woven textiles designed by Neeru Kumar, New Delhi.

RH Contemporary also extends to the outdoors, with collections by Piet Boon, Amsterdam; Victoria Sala, London; Ann Marie Vering, Los Angeles; and Harrison and Nicholas Condos, Sydney.

Gary Friedman, RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “RH Contemporary represents the latest evolution of the RH brand as we continue to build a platform for the most forward-thinking people in our industry.” Mr. Friedman continued, “Through these collaborative partnerships, and our own authentic lens, we are proud to introduce one of the largest fully integrated collections of luxury contemporary furnishings in the world.”

