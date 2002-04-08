LGI Homes opens first community in the state of Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Claggetts Mill, the homebuilder’s first community located in the state of Maryland. LGI plans to construct 100 single-family homes at Claggetts Mill, which is located in Hagerstown approximately 70 miles from both Washington D.C. and Baltimore. The community’s proximity to I-70, Hwy 40 and MD-65 provides residents convenient access to an array of area amenities, including the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, Meritus Medical Center and Antietam National Battlefield.



“We are excited to offer Hagerstown buyers an affordable option for a spacious, new home with upgrades included,” said Jefre Yarbrough, division president of LGI Homes’ Mid-Atlantic division. “Claggetts Mill’s commuter-friendly location is convenient to major highways and is just minutes from downtown Hagerstown. Families will enjoy the beautiful surroundings and the community park, plus easy access to a huge selection of local shops, restaurants and recreational activities.”

Claggetts Mill features a variety of one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and two and a half baths, ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,650 square feet. The spacious, single-family homes display popular design characteristics such as open kitchens overlooking spacious family rooms, private owner suites with walk-in closets, and flex rooms. Each of the newly constructed, move-in ready homes at Claggetts Mill showcases LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ suite of designer upgrades, which includes modern kitchens with granite countertops, stunning cabinets with 42-inch uppers, and a full suite of stainless steel kitchen appliances. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2-inch faux wood blinds and ceiling fans add comfort and style. Owners will appreciate energy savings from added features such as programmable thermostats, recessed ENERGY STAR LED lighting and Low-E double-pane windows.

The single-family homes at Claggetts Mill are situated on oversized lots in a picturesque setting in Hagerstown, just south of I-70 and west of US-40 in the heart of Washington County. The family-friendly community features a park with a playground and covered picnic area, plus sidewalks and streetlights. Students living in Claggetts Mill attend highly regarded schools in the Washington County Public School district.

Hagerstown is a desirable suburb offering a diverse culture known for its rich history, fine arts and outdoor recreation. Residents at Claggetts Mill will enjoy proximity to Hagerstown’s Arts & Entertainment District, which is home to the Maryland Theatre and Performing Arts Complex, The Maryland Symphony Orchestra and the Washington County Museum of Fine Art. While Claggetts Mill is within a commutable distance of Baltimore and Washington D.C., residents will also find local employment opportunities nearby at major companies such as Meritus Health, First Data, Citi and Volvo Group.

New homes at Claggetts Mill are priced from the $380s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule your private tour, please call (855) 829-3129 ext 1064 or visit LGIHomes.com/ClaggettsMill.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f156bc6-d112-4083-8058-145e6f27e3e2